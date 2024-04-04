More trees in San Diego

A few weeks ago, we made a significant stride by expanding our proactive tree planting program in the unincorporated area.

The Board of Supervisors allocated $2 million towards procuring around 4,000 trees from various vendors. Alongside tree acquisition, these funds will be utilized for essential tasks such as removing dead or diseased trees and installing watering systems and necessary equipment. These trees are scheduled to be planted between spring and winter 2024.

In the 2023 calendar year, the county not only met but surpassed its objective of planting 10,000 trees, with 11,010 trees added to parks and facilities across the region. This included 5,744 new trees in county parks and facilities, 1,637 trees planted through partnerships with non-governmental organizations, and 3,629 trees planted by incorporated cities.

Since 2016, the county has been committed to planting over 35,000 trees in county parks. This endeavor has been made possible through various volunteer initiatives. Additionally, the Sheriff's Department's Reentry Services Community Involved Vocational Incarcerated Crew Services Program has contributed by planting over 2,500 oak trees at county parks in the last five years.

By planting a diverse array of healthy native and climate-ready trees, the county enhances air quality and combats tree infestations by pests. Moreover, these trees provide crucial shade and cool the surrounding environment.

California has witnessed a substantial loss of trees, with over 147 million trees lost since 2010, according to the U.S. Forest Service. In county open spaces alone, an estimated 20 trees per acre have been lost across 50,000 acres.

To streamline tree management efforts, the county employs a tree plotter system to monitor tree inventory and plantings across the region. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to participate by reporting trees they plant independently through the Tree Plotter web page, https://pg-cloud.com/sdc/.