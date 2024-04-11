Long time Fallbrook resident Paul Bourque passed away peacefully at Palomar Medical Center on March 8, 2024, following a valiant effort fighting lung conditions.

Paul is survived by wife Iris and two sons, Justin, wife Carly and grandsons Gage and Gunnar of Lakeside, California; Andre and partner Brianna Mulrooney and step-grandson Troy of Portland, Oregon, and stepdaughter, Shauna Segundo of Rancho Santa Margarita.

Other surviving family members include sisters Anne Marie (Joanne), Andrea (Joe), and brothers Tom, (Deb); Jerry, (June) and Dennis, all who reside in Massachusetts. In addition, brother-in-law, George Danenberg, nieces and nephews from Texas, and sisters-in-laws, A.J. Johnson from Bonsall, and Joy Danenberg and nephews from Arizona. Many cousins reside locally.

Iris and Paul married in Fallbrook on August 21, 1982. The family was involved in local sports, theatre, and volunteer organizations. Paul leaves a rich legacy of music and theatre.

He was well known for his acting and singing talents at the Mission Theatre, appearing as the Music Man with additional roles in other productions. Paul also served on the board of the Fallbrook Players.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.