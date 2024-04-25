Community Resource Navigator empowers families in rural areas amidst growing challenges

FALLBROOK – In a landscape marked by evolving community needs, Katia Elizondo Márquez, the dedicated Community Resource Navigator for the Fallbrook Regional Health District, has been instrumental in bridging critical gaps and empowering families in rural areas.

Through strategic partnerships with local organizations, including school districts and key community service providers, Elizondo Márquez has spearheaded impactful initiatives to address pressing issues such as mental health, family services, healthcare, senior support, and housing.

In the past six months alone, Elizondo Márquez has served a total of 68 clients (70% female and 21% male), showcasing the significant impact of her work. The primary needs identified in the community are housing assistance, senior services, and healthcare services.

Recognizing the top demand for housing assistance, especially in rural settings, Elizondo Márquez has collaborated closely with organizations like Community HousingWorks, PATH San Diego, and Interfaith Community Services to ensure that families have access to affordable and emergency housing options.

One of the key challenges faced by the community is language barriers, particularly among the Hispanic/Latino population. These barriers often

hinder individuals from accessing essential resources such as food, housing, transportation, and healthcare.

Elizondo Márquez has been relentless in her efforts to overcome these obstacles, providing tailored support to everyone based on their unique circumstances.

Her commitment to her clients is evident in the impact stories that have emerged from her work. One such story involves a family referred to by the FUESD Mike Choate Early Childhood Education Center. Originally from Michoacan, Mexico, the family sought assistance with food and housing resources after obtaining their residency/green card.

Through Elizondo Márquez's guidance and the resources provided, the family secured housing, gained access to essential food resources via the Fallbrook Food Pantry, received crucial legal assistance, and found employment opportunities.

Expressing her gratitude, the client shared a heartfelt letter with Elizondo Márquez, saying, "Thank you for all the support that you have given us, for your time and empathy, and for only wanting the best for us. Thank you for being an angel who has guided us through this path, we hope to always count on your beautiful friendship."

Elizondo Márquez's impact extends beyond individual success stories, influencing the broader community by connecting clients with vital services such as domestic violence support, employment assistance, family services, food access, healthcare, housing solutions, legal aid, mental health support, senior care, transportation assistance, and utility support.

By directing resources to community nonprofits and engaging highly skilled staff, partners, and passionate volunteers the Fallbrook Regional Health District endeavors to offer health and wellness services to our served communities of Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook, and Rainbow.

As the demand for community resources continues to grow, Elizondo Márquez remains steadfast in her dedication to empowering families and individuals, ensuring that no one is left behind. Her collaborative approach and unwavering commitment exemplify the spirit of service and resilience within the community.

For those in need of assistance with basic needs or seeking local resources, Elizondo Márquez is here to help. Reach out to her for personalized support and guidance in accessing essential services within this community. Her office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feel free to give her a call at 760-731-9187 or email her at [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.