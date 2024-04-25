Hospital CEO Wetton promoted to group vice president of California

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital announces the promotion of Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, to group vice president of California. In this new capacity, Wetton will oversee a portfolio of health care facilities within the Southwest Healthcare network across Southern California.

"Elevating Darlene to group vice president is a testament to her remarkable leadership and unwavering dedication," Eddie Sim, president of acute care division for Universal Health Services Inc., said. "Throughout her tenure at TVH, she has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to excellence and a steadfast focus on delivering exceptional care to our patients."

Under Wetton's visionary leadership, Temecula Valley Hospital has garnered widespread acclaim, achieving accolades such as a 5-Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, 11 Leapfrog A-grade ratings and two Leapfrog Top Hospital designations. Her promotion reflects not only her personal achievements but also TVH's commitment to excellence in patient care and community health.

Expressing her gratitude for the promotion, Wetton said, "I am deeply honored and inspired by the opportunity to further advance healthcare delivery and outcomes across Southern California. Together with our dedicated teams, I am eager to embrace this new challenge and continue our mission of excellence."

Beyond her transformative impact within the hospital walls, Wetton's commitment to service extends to her active engagement in civic and community initiatives. She currently holds esteemed positions on several boards and has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to healthcare and the community.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Darlene on her well-deserved promotion," Sim said. "Her leadership and dedication exemplify the values of Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital, and we are confident in her ability to continue making a significant impact in her expanded role within the Southwest Healthcare network. Darlene's promotion will further strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional health care services across California, and her leadership will be instrumental in driving positive outcomes and fostering collaboration within our integrated network of care."

Submitted by Southwest Healthcare/Temecula Valley Hospital.