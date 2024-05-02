Take Back Our Elections speaker is back

FALLBROOK – The guest speaker for the Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook is Kim Yeater, CEO of Take Our Elections Back Initiative. Its mission is to restore the integrity of Americas voting system and allow the people’s voice be heard.

All are invited to attend the meeting Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Historic Mission Theater. Men are always welcome. RSVP at https://rwcfallbrook.org/. Cost is $10.

Submitted by the Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook.