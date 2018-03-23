Bonsall High School wins awards at regional National History Day competition

Students from Bonsall High School's National History Day Honors Club participated in the Regional San Diego NHD competition, Saturday, March 10. This year's theme was "Conflict and Compromise" in history, which students could interpret in the form of a paper, documentary, website, exhibit or performance piece on a specific event of the past.

Working throughout the school year on their entries, in addition to their regular schoolwork, students created a variety of award-winning entries. The local level competition was held a San Diego County Office of Education early Saturday morning where...