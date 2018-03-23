Bomb threats at local high schools likely a 'swatting' hoax

FALLBROOK – Sheriff's detectives and a specialized sheriff's technology-crime unit were conducting a follow-up investigation today after determining that a pair of emailed bomb threats made late Thursday against two North County high schools, including one that's on spring break, was likely part of a ``swatting'' hoax, authorities said.

School administrators at Fallbrook High School and Bonsall High School received similar emails around 11:20 p.m. Thursday saying explosive devices had been placed around each campus, San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Munsch said. The name that appeared...