Bomb threats at local high schools likely a 'swatting' hoax
Last updated 3/23/2018 at 10:51am
FALLBROOK – Sheriff's detectives and a specialized sheriff's technology-crime unit were conducting a follow-up investigation today after determining that a pair of emailed bomb threats made late Thursday against two North County high schools, including one that's on spring break, was likely part of a ``swatting'' hoax, authorities said.
School administrators at Fallbrook High School and Bonsall High School received similar emails around 11:20 p.m. Thursday saying explosive devices had been placed around each campus, San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Munsch said. The name that appeared...
