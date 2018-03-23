NCFPD to pursue full consolidation with Rainbow

A full consolidation of the Rainbow Volunteer Fire Department into the North County Fire Protection District is likely.

A non-voting discussion item at the Feb. 27 NCFPD board meeting provided favorable input on the proposal which will likely be a voting item at the March 27 board meeting.

"I think this is a great opportunity," said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott. "I'm really pleased with the level of teamwork and cooperation we've had to get to this point,"

The North County Fire Protection District encompasses 92 square miles in Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow. The district is the result o...