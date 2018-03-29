Several signs reflect your money has outgrown your investment adviser

While some people in the retirement-planning stages worry about outliving their money, others have a different concern: that their money is outgrowing their investment adviser.

It’s not unusual for the size of the client’s investment to increase well beyond their adviser’s level of experience and knowledge. Higher net-worth individuals often demand more creative, sophisticated planning for their needs than their original adviser is able to provide.

Many affluent clients have graduated from their adviser’s capabilities, but are still working with someone who cannot handle their larger financial needs. It can be costly, both in terms of investment potential and time wasted, so the client must pay attention and know when it’s time to change advisors.

Here are three signs that your money has outgrown your adviser.

First, an outdated portfolio may be a sign. A typical scenario sees someone continually growing their net worth and later realizing that their portfolio never really changes. The adviser is using the same approach over and over again. So by the time the client explores a second opinion, they can see they should have graduated from this very simple portfolio hundreds of thousands of dollars ago. That’s usually when they realize they’re in a fee-ridden portfolio. Therefore, it’s important that you know how your adviser is getting paid and whether that structure gives them the incentive to do a good job.

The next sign is being unaware of all the options. Many investors aren’t aware of their full range of options, and their advisors often aren’t either. If you’re never offered any new ideas or strategies, such as lowering your taxes, reducing your mortgage payment or a long-term care alternative, that means your current adviser is probably stale, and they’re not interested in offering you proactive type service. There’s no one-size-fits-all investment adviser when they can come from different fields – CPA’s, insurance agents, financial planners and attorneys. Each has different areas of focus. You should ask your adviser, “What are your capabilities outside of traditional asset allocation?”

Lastly, a lack of systems and communication is a sign. Wealthier clients with multiple financial pieces in motion notice when adviser contact is inconsistent. There are a lot of people, even with multimillion dollar accounts, who think, “Maybe my account is just not big enough for my adviser to pay attention to me,” That’s usually not true. It’s just a matter of the adviser not having the right systems in place. It’s important to for an adviser to have a team with a point-of-contact person whom the investor can reach any time.

There comes a point when you know you’ve outgrown your adviser, but you don’t want that to be too far down the road. Before they get an adviser or when looking for a new one, I think people really have to ask them, “Who is your typical client? Do you match my needs? Do you deal with a certain range of net worth and have minimums?” People want to know if they’re working with an adviser that really understands them.

