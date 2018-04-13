Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chamber of Commerce to host upcoming events

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/13/2018 at 12:57pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events coming up, starting with its monthly Dinner Mob, 5 p.m., Thursday, April 26, at Oink and Moo Burgers and BBQ.

Events in May include the Modern Marketing Seminar at Fallbrook Masonic Lodge and the Facebook Part II: The Marketing Aspect, Wednesday, May 2, – RSVP required; First Monday Coffee at the chamber office, 8:30 a.m. May 7; SunUpper at the Fallbrook Coffee Co. 8 a.m., Thursday, May 10; the annual Awards and Installation Luncheon at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 18; the Women’s Networking L...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/14/2018 23:30