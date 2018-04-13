Chamber of Commerce to host upcoming events

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events coming up, starting with its monthly Dinner Mob, 5 p.m., Thursday, April 26, at Oink and Moo Burgers and BBQ.

Events in May include the Modern Marketing Seminar at Fallbrook Masonic Lodge and the Facebook Part II: The Marketing Aspect, Wednesday, May 2, – RSVP required; First Monday Coffee at the chamber office, 8:30 a.m. May 7; SunUpper at the Fallbrook Coffee Co. 8 a.m., Thursday, May 10; the annual Awards and Installation Luncheon at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 18; the Women’s Networking L...