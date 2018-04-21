Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Opposing sides need to be civil

 
4/21/2018



To those who attended the Bonsall Union School District board meeting Thursday, May 12, let’s try and be a bit more civil. The contentious topic was the proposed site for the new Bonsall high school – Gird Road.

In full transparency, I am on the Save the Gird Valley committee who wants the school board to consider other sites. I respect the passion and strong opinions of those who want the school to be on Gird Road, but yelling at us and telling us to move if we don’t like it is not effective and is downright rude.

You know what gives me the right to voice my opinion at the meeting? The fact that my wife and I have paid over $96,000 in property taxes since we have lived here.

To the lady who basically screamed that we are awful people for questioning the intelligence of putting a high school on a twisty, winding and dangerous road, I have one suggestion – buy a copy of “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” by Dale Carnegie.

The more you yell and belittle us, the stronger our resolve grows to stop your high school and defeat any bond measures. If you work with us, maybe there can be a middle ground.

Brad Jordan

 
SaveGirdValley writes:

Thanks, Brad! Totally agree. For more on this issue, visit SaveGirdValley.com Thanks!

04/22/2018, 1:08 pm

 
 
 

