An inside look at a prescribed burn on Thomas Mountain

Firefighters gather at the Tool Box Springs campground on Thomas Mountain between Anza and Garner Valley for a briefing for the start of the second and final stage of a prescribed burn, April 2.

Twigs and brush crackled in bright orange flames, ash rained from the sky and a plume of gray smoke rose into the air on Thomas Mountain earlier this week as dozens of firefighters worked methodically to contain a swath of flames.

The scene, seemingly chaotic at first glance, was actually part of a prescribed burn by U.S. Forest Service firefighters that had been planned out long in advance in an effort to reduce grasses and twigs that could help a fire spread. The operation was being done primarily to help protect the nearby Garner Valley and Anza Valley areas, according to firefighter Ma...