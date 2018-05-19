FRHD to host Wellness Center tours

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District invites the community to tour the newly-acquired $1.8 million Wellness Center, located at 1636 E. Mission Road, May 22 and May 23 and to also learn about living longer, healthier lives through the new "Blue Zones" concept.

Along with viewing the 8,000 square foot former church facility across 4.6 acres, residents will get to meet "Blue Zones" officials who, at a recent board meeting, explained the concept of creating longevity hot spots. Key stakeholders will also be invited for deep dive sessions with officials on May 24.

“The Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center promises to be a gathering place for residents that love eating right, digging in the garden, hitting the walking trails and putting family first,” said CEO Bobbi Palmer of the FRHD. “The values of ‘Blue Zones’ merge together both the needs of preventative care with emotional well-being and lifestyle balance. It’s a great fit for our way of life.”

On Tuesday, May 22, at 6 p.m., residents will hear how the "Blue Zones" can help improve well-being for all individuals.

On Wednesday, May 23, residents are invited to a day-long program beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a community transformation presentation learning about how the Blue Zones Project transforms communities and measures results, focus groups with residents from community policy, worksites, faith-based and school perspectives, and finally concluding with a Wine @ 5 casual reception.

RSVP for the various activities at: http://go.bluezonesproject.com/FallbrookRegional.

“As with all things, good health requires balance,” Palmer said. “Living a quality life means making time for learning, engaging and relaxing. That’s why we’re so excited to transform our community and share how the Blue Zones project will make life even better for so many.”

Born of site visits to the Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center in National City, Palmer and the district board envision the Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center to be an interactive, indoor-outdoor classroom building healthy families through science-based approaches, including organic gardening and cooking classes.

On April 23, the FRHD began issuing Requests for Proposals to assist in the demolition and renovation of the property. The district is actively pursuing proposals from more than three dozen architects, contractors and engineers in and around San Diego County. Learn more about the construction Requests for Proposals at http://www.fallbrookhealth.org.