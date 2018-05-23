Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC holds inaugural drill competition

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School JROTC cadets recently held their first drill competition. The five units of Fallbrook High make up their battalion of approximately 160 students, who competed in grueling 95-degree heat against each other for top honors. The competition included a rigorous inspection by active duty Marine Corps drill instructors.

Cadet Carlos Urbina of Fallbrook High School's Marine Corps JROTC receives a special distinction for exceptional drill and military bearing at the school's first drill competition.

In addition to a full inspection by San Diego-based Marine Corps Recruit Depot drill instructors for military knowledge, appearance and bearing, the cadets were evaluated in military drill and physical fitness. Cadet leadership looked on as each platoon progressed through the competition. They were tabulating scores and announced the best platoon after all the scoring events were complete.

Receiving top honors for the day was 2nd Platoon, and also receiving a special distinction was cadet Carlos Urbina for exceptional drill and military bearing.