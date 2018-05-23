Temporary Jobs Program to benefit wildfire areas

SAN DIEGO – The Center for Employment Training (CET) has received $1.3 million from La Cooperativa Campesina de California (La Coop) and the State of California EDD National Emergency Department to administer a Southern Wildfires Temporary Jobs Program to serve the needs of individuals in wildfire impacted counties.

At this time they are currently looking for potential work sites; work can only be done at public or private nonprofit organizations and some private properties deemed hazardous due to the fires.

For more information, contact Chelsie Garcia, (619) 373-2880; Isela Ochoa, (619) 373-2024 or Alexa Erwin, (619) 373-4104.