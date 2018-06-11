Caboose to arrive in Fallbrook this morning

FALLBROOK – The Santa Fe caboose that will serve as the star attraction of the new Fallbrook Railroad Heritage Park will arrive in Fallbrook this morning.

The caboose is coming from Barstow and is expected to arrive at 10 a.m. A crane will hoist it into place – onto railroad tracks positioned just northwest of the intersection of Main Avenue and Elder Street in downtown Fallbrook.

The process of putting the caboose in place is expected to take an hour. Expect traffic detours in the area.