Greater Fallbrook groups seek TOT funding

Fallbrook and Bonsall organizations are being considered for Community Enhancement grants funded by the County of San Diego's Transient Occupancy Tax revenue.

The 2018-19 budget process of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included June 11-12 presentations for Community Enhancement requests, and organizations were also allowed to provide presentations electronically if they chose not to make the trip to the County Administration Center. Each county supervisor will provide his or her recommendations which will likely be approved during the budget deliberation session June 26.

Each Board of Supervisors member has a Community Enhancement budget of $1,243,728, not including returned funds from 2017-18 awards. Supervisor Bill Horn has $1,246,295 to distribute to Fifth District or multiple-district groups. Although the revenue is only from Transient Occupancy Tax money collected from lodging facilities in the unincorporated portion of the county, organizations in incorporated cities are also eligible for funding.

Most organizations will receive less than the amount they requested. The money is not based on the previous year's allocation, and there are no adverse consequences of asking for more money than will be granted. Each county supervisor also has a $2 million discretionary Neighborhood Reinvestment Program budget, so some Community Enhancement requests can be fulfilled by that source.

The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce has requested $24,000 which would cover $8,000 to direct tourists and potential residents to community resources, $5,000 for a printed business directory, $5,000 for a music festival, $4,000 for a community festival to promote local businesses and tourism, and $2,000 for monthly events. The chamber also requested $24,000 last year and was given $20,000.

The Fallbrook Art Association, which last year was given the entirety of its $12,700 request, seeks $13,000 of 2018-19 funding. The organization would use $9,500 for four art shows, $2,500 for workshops, and $1,000 for two art shows to celebrate the Fallbrook Art Association's 50th anniversary.

The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, which did not seek 2017-18 funding, desires $20,000 which would allow $10,000 for graffiti removal, $7,000 for repair and maintenance of South Mission Road medians, and $3,000 to replace flower pots in downtown Fallbrook.

Fallbrook Center for the Arts, Inc., submitted a request for $50,000. That would provide $20,000 for printing mailers, brochures, stationary, fliers, print and on-line advertising, postage, distribution, window displays, and website design and maintenance along with $15,000 apiece for ceramics classes and electricity costs for the light-emitting diode illumination designed for art galleries. Last year Fallbrook Center for the Arts received $20,000 of its $55,000 request.

If the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is granted the entirety of its $187,000 request the chamber will spend $60,000 on the Avocado Festival, $35,000 for the visitor center, $30,000 to provide business seminars and other business education services, $22,000 on a tourist destination branding program, and $20,000 for a month-long celebration including the Artisan Fair, the Christmas Parade, window displays and lights, and the tree lighting. The chamber's request for $151,000 of 2017-18 funding resulted in a $120,000 grant.

Fallbrook Child Development Center, Inc., is a new applicant for Community Enhancement funding. The $30,010 requested would fund $18,250 to replace the roof on the main building, $9,000 for staff workshops and college classes, and $2,760 for a security system to monitor the playground when it is locked after hours and on weekends.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society application asked for $35,000 to make the museum the first Smithsonian Affiliate in North County. That would require digitizing the museum's assets, upgrading displays, installing LED illumination, and creating interactive exhibits. Last year the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society was given the entirety of its $10,000 request.

Last year the Fallbrook Healthcare Foundation did not request TOT revenue. This year a $39,763 request would pay for Care Advocate interns.

The Fallbrook Historical Society desires $20,000. Rearranging museum displays to create more interactive displays and to tell Fallbrook's story in chronological order would cost $17,000 and the other $3,000 would be used to redesign its website, including updated equipment and software and to continue verbal history recordings. The Fallbrook Historical Society was awarded $10,000 last year after requesting $38,000.

The proposed $10,500 grant for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy Foundation, which was not a 2017-18 Community Enhancement recipient, would provide $4,500 for the Stage Coach Sunday event, $2,000 for trails road repair materials and brush clearing equipment, $2,000 for plants, trees, bench supplies, and tools for the downtown Fallbrook area, and $2,000 to purchase native plants and trees for the conservancy's one-acre garden.

The $12,500 sought by the Fallbrook Music Society matches both what the society requested last year and what the organization received. The funding would support the free Classical Sundays concert series at Fallbrook's library branch.

Fallbrook Skatepark, Inc., has joined the list of organizations seeking Community Enhancement awards. The $30,000 request would fund $15,000 for a community event, $10,000 for outreach, and $5,000 for a fundraising golf tournament.

The Fallbrook Village Association, which obtained $29,000 of the $35,000 requested last year, submitted a 2018-19 grant application for $50,000. Railroad Heritage Park displays would account for $30,000 and downtown Fallbrook special events, including music and other entertainment, would utilize $20,000 of the funding.

Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center desires a $20,000 award for the upcoming year to cover the holiday celebration including the tree lighting at the Fallbrook Community Center. The $15,000 award last year matches what the group requested.

The Live Oak Park Coalition seeks $25,000 which would cover $20,000 for the trails system and $5,000 for the off-leash dog park. Last year's request of $23,000 resulted in a $15,000 grant.

Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths, which was given $15,000 of last year's $38,500 grant request, has asked for $47,000. REINS would spend $15,000 for the REINS Country Hoedown, $15,000 for the volunteer program, $10,000 for the Horses, Hat, and Hope community event in conjunction with the Foundation for Senior Care, $5,000 for the Spring Hop, and $2,000 for the annual Day at the Races event at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.