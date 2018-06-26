Autoheim European Service and Repair: Where relationships & repairs go hand in hand

Danny and Mike Covo of Autoheim are educated in the latest updates on automotive repair for European and import vehicles.

FALLBROOK – Autoheim has been a family owned and operated business since 1982. They are ASE certified and offer up-to-date services and repairs on all European vehicles, while only using OEM parts or their equivalents.

Having worked in the automotive industry for a combined total of more than 50 years, father and son team Danny and Mike Covo work hard to provide their customers with the highest quality of service and dedication.

Using the latest technology and diagnostic tests to inspect a customer's vehicle, both Danny and Mike are educated in the latest updates on automotive repair. They can explain what a vehicle's status is, the measures needed to fix the problem, and provide the customer with pointers to keep their vehicle running in top condition.

Because they strive to provide their community with the best possible automotive repair service for European and import vehicles, they make sure customers get the chance to meet with the actual technicians who'll be working on their vehicles.

Most importantly, Autoheim offers coding and programing for most European vehicles including Mercedes Benz, BMW, Mini Cooper, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover/Range Rover and more. Diagnostics of a vehicle's electronic equipment, which previously could only be done by the car factory or dealership, is now available at Autoheim.

In addition to their long list of labors already offered, Autoheim now provides a complete maintenance for all European vehicles. A unique service, which sets them apart from other competitors.

For the customer's convenience, they provide a complimentary shuttle service, or, if desired, a rental car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at a discounted rate while your car is being serviced.

Autoheim accepts most extended warranties, while also offering factory scheduled maintenance, warranty book validations, and factory recommended services.

At Autoheim, they believe every car is a challenge and experience – a challenge and experience they enjoy taking with every car they work on. It is their passion for their work that allows Autoheim to provide the best service possible.

Autoheim is located at 1236 S. Main Ave., Fallbrook. For more information, call (760) 728-2338 or visit autoheimrepair.com.