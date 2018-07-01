Volunteers needed for roadside clean up

The Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Save Our Forest seeks additional volunteers to help remove roadside trash along it's adopted stretch of Old Highway 395 between East Mission Road and state Route 76.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Save Our Forests is seeking new volunteers to help remove roadside trash along it's adopted stretch of Old Highway 395 between East Mission Road and state Route 76.

Save Our Forest of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy has been a San Diego County Adopt-A-Road member for almost 20 years. The program requires adopting a minimum two-mile segment of the road and picking up trash at least four times a year; however, picking up trash on Old Hwy 395 only four times a year has proven to be totally inadequate, according to the group.

Save Our Forest originally split the almost five-mile segment from East Mission Road to state Route 76 with Riverwatch, the San Diego River Park Foundation, although they now cover the whole thing alone. The second Saturday of every month volunteers from Save Our Forest meet at 8 a.m. to walk the road and pick up trash.

To make the job as easy as possible, the full bags are left along the side of the road, before being picked up and transported to the county pickup site at the end of Reche Road.

Anyone interested in an early morning walk on the wide thoroughfare is asked to call the Fallbrook Land Conservancy at (760) 728-0889 or visit http://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org/donatevolunteer.html.

Any groups interested in adopting other segments of Fallbrook roads are encouraged to call the San Diego County Adopt-A-Road office at (858) 874-4040.