Stephen Rosenbaum, (69 years old), died on June 30, 2018 after a 16 month courageous battle with cancer.

Born December 29, 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Samuel Rosenbaum and Shirley Cohen Rosenbaum, Stephen was a Fallbrook resident for the past 20 years.

An MBA and a CPA, Stephen was an entrepreneur, creative thinker, and risk taker who started and sold several successful businesses. He was a trusted CEO who led other developing businesses on to success.

He traveled extensively, read widely, and enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life, making him a spirited conversationalist as a man knowledgeable in all the issues of our time. Stephen retired at an early age but wasn't done with work and started another small business that he loved, still creating and working up until the last weeks.

Stephen will be remembered as a man of many loves. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved his work. He loved to travel with Rebecca, his wife of 30 years. He loved the outdoors, nature and sailing on his boat, and he loved playing softball. Most importantly he loved his family.

He is survived by the love of his life and dear wife Rebecca; his two sons Eric and Bryan, his sister Marci and her husband Ed Buffington, who was his friend and business partner, and their children, Scott and Brandi (Goldsberry), Chad, Brett and Emily (Crick), Katie and Austin Hughes, and the little ones, his great-nieces and –nephews, Ellie, Sam, Wyatt, and Kelly.

He was a loved and true friend, nothing will ease the pain of losing Stephen at such an early age. Graveside services were held at the Masonic Cemetery of Fallbrook on July 2.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Homes For Our Troops at http://www.hfotusa.org.

May his memory be a blessing to all of us.