Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chamber members to explore Fallbrook

 
Last updated 7/18/2018 at 10:09am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has four events scheduled for July. They are:

Friday, July 13 – 5 to 8 p.m. – Wine & A Bite Art Walk in Historic Downtown Fallbrook

Wednesday, July 18 – 5:30 p.m. – SunDowner at Fallbrook Masonic Lodge, 203 Rocky Crest Road, Fallbrook

Wednesday, July 25 – Doors open at 5 – Games begin at 6 p.m. – Bingo with the Chamber at the Senior Center, 399 Heald Lane, Fallbrook

Friday, July 27 – noon – Lunch Mob at Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Albertson’s shopping center

Call the Chamber for more details on any of these events, (760) 728-5845.


 
