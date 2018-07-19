Fallbrook pair receive degree from WGU
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 2:06pm
SALT LAKE CITY – Amanda Costa and Shirley Krussel of Fallbrook have received their degrees from Western Governors University. Costa received a master’s degree in management and leadership, and Krussel received a master’s in nursing – education.
The online, nonprofit university held its commencement ceremonies earlier in 2018 to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 15,000 students from across the country....
