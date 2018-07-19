FLC holds 'Go Wild' photo contest

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Land Conservancy is holding a “Go Wild” photo contest, and the community is invited to participate.

Photos must taken at one of the FLC’s preserves that is accessible to the public and can be submitted in one of five categories: habitat, birds, wildlife, scenic and family. A maximum 10 entries total in one or more categories may be submitted by a photographer.

Photos must be submitted with a title, description and location, and entries will only be accepted in digital format. Photos should be unaltered, except for adjustments to brightness, contrast or saturation, which are allowed. Image files must be in .jpg format.

All entries must include the official entry form available on the FLC website, https://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org/. Photos must be sent by 11:50 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 1.

Visit the FLC online for more information and complete contest rules.