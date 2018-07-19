Beauty work on medians could result in delays on South Mission Road

The medians on South Mission Road get new plants thanks to the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance recently announced that the next phase of work on the South Mission Road medians will take place on two consecutive Saturdays.

Work will commence on the last and largest middle "median island" when FBA contractor Landscape One, along with the sheriff's Fallbrook substation's Senior Volunteer Patrol, will close the one northbound lane, adjacent to the center median. Residents should expect possible delays from 7 a.m. onward on both Saturday, July 21, and Saturday, July 28, to facilitate the delivery and installation of plants and material...