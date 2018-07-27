Foundation helps Boys & Girls Club buy bus
Last updated 7/30/2018 at 2:02pm
FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation recently presented a check in the amount of $37,500 to the club to complete payment on a bus. The foundation funded the club with $127,500 for the bus and the county paid off the balance.
Through generous contributions to the foundation – in the form of endowments, outright donations, and gifts from family trusts – the foundation is able to give continuous monetary support to help the Boys & Girls Club provide local children a safe environment to work and play.
The monies that the foundation holds for the club will b...
