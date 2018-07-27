Foundation helps Boys & Girls Club buy bus

Officials with The Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation present a check in the amount of $37,500 to the club to pay off the bus shown here. On hand, left to right back row, are Jon C. Frandell, Patty de Jong, foundation president Phil Delaney, Mike Stromsoe and Boys & Girls Club CEO Allison Barclay. Delighted club members are in the front row.

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation recently presented a check in the amount of $37,500 to the club to complete payment on a bus. The foundation funded the club with $127,500 for the bus and the county paid off the balance.

Through generous contributions to the foundation – in the form of endowments, outright donations, and gifts from family trusts – the foundation is able to give continuous monetary support to help the Boys & Girls Club provide local children a safe environment to work and play.

The monies that the foundation holds for the club will b...