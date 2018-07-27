Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar College chosen for OpenStax institutional partnership

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2018 at 1:59pm



SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is one of nine colleges nationwide that has been selected to participate in Rice University’s 2018-2019 OpenStax Institutional Partnership Program, furthering the college’s efforts to provide free to low-cost, peer-reviewed digital textbooks and course resources through open educational resources (OER).

Palomar was chosen in a highly competitive process from among 31 applicants and will begin working with OpenStax to develop institutional plans to encourage the use of OER. The 2018-2019 participating OpenStax institutions are: Arkansas State University, Lo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017