Palomar College chosen for OpenStax institutional partnership

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is one of nine colleges nationwide that has been selected to participate in Rice University’s 2018-2019 OpenStax Institutional Partnership Program, furthering the college’s efforts to provide free to low-cost, peer-reviewed digital textbooks and course resources through open educational resources (OER).

Palomar was chosen in a highly competitive process from among 31 applicants and will begin working with OpenStax to develop institutional plans to encourage the use of OER. The 2018-2019 participating OpenStax institutions are: Arkansas State University, Lo...