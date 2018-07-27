Rock Fire now 50 percent contained, officials lift evacuation orders

A tanker drops fire retardant on an active fire location in De Luz on Saturday.

UPDATE: July 29, 6:30 p.m.

According to CalFire San Diego, all evacuation orders were lifted, but Sandia Creek Road at Rock Mountain Road will remain closed to non-residents. Officials also said firefighters now place the Rock Fire at 50% containment and adjusted the overall size of the area burned to 207 total acres.

UPDATE: July 29, 10 a.m.

According to CalFire San Diego, overnight, fire crews were able to increase containment of the Rock Fire to 25% and the total amount of acreage burned at 225.

Evacuations and road closures remain in place for Sandia Creek Road, Rock Mountain Road, Little Rock Road, Gavilian Mountain Road, Los Robles Road, Via El Dorado, Mira Monte, Via El Dorado, E. Sandia Creek Ter, Rancho Fallbrook Road and W. Sandia Creek Terrace.

UPDATE: July 28, 7:30 p.m.

The forward rate of spread in the Rock fire has been stopped, CalFire San Diego has reported.

All road closures and evacuations remain in place.

UPDATE: July 28, 7 p.m.

The Rock fire, first reported at 3:10 p.m., Saturday, July 28, has reportedly been halted in progress by firefighters and is currently holding at 225 acres with 10 percent containment.

One hundred homes are threatened and evacuations remain in place for Sandia Creek Road, Rock Mountain Road, Little Rock Road, Gavilian Mountain Road, Los Robles Road, Via El Dorado, Mira Monte, Via El Dorado, E. Sandia Creek Ter, Rancho Fallbrook Road and W. Sandia Creek Terrace.

An evacuation center has been opened at Fallbrook High School at 2400 South Stagecoach Lane for those affected by the fire.

Kim Harris contributed to this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: July 28, 6 p.m.

CalFire San Diego reports the Rock Fire has 3% containment and residents within the evacuation zone are being directed to Fallbrook High School, 2400 South Stagecoach Lane, a temporary evacuation point.

UPDATE: July 28, 5:45 p.m.

CalFire San Diego has reported that the fire has expanded to 75 acres and added road closures to the list. There are 15 engines, four helicopters, four air tankers, three dozers and 100 personnel fighting the blaze.

UPDATE: July 28, 5:12 p.m.

Firefighters are reporting that the Rock Fire has spread to 50 acres and are requesting that tankers stay in play to fight the fire. They report that more than 100 structures are possibly threatened in the Via Ranchitos area.

ORIGINAL STORY

DE LUZ - According to the North County Fire Protection District, firefighters are battling a vegetation fire which broke out Saturday afternoon, located along Rock Mountain Drive near Sandia Creek Drive, just south of the Riverside County line. Air tankers could be seen dropping fire retardant in the area, to battle the blaze.

The fire was first reported to North County Fire at 4:08 p.m. and the Murrieta Police Department updated that road closures include Sandia Creek and De Luz Road.

Ken Hennell A helicopter drops fire retardant on the Rock Fire on Saturday.

The fire was moving quickly as of about 4 p.m. By a half-hour later, it was estimated at 25-30 acres and spreading moderately to the northwest, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

According to North County Fire officials, they are in unified command with CalFire and firefighters are on scene positioning themselves to defend some structures that are being threatened. Evacuations are in place for the immediate area.

Road Closures

Sandia Creek Road, Rock Mountain Road, Little Rock Road, Gavilian Mountain Road, Los Robles Road, Via El Dorado, Mira Monte, East Sandia Creek Terrace, Rancho Fallbrook Road, West Sandia Creek Terrace

City News Service contributed to this report.