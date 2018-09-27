Elmer Jay Anderson, 92, passed away on September 18, 2018. Born in Ogden, Utah on January 22, 1926, he had lived in Fallbrook since 2001. Previously he was a resident of Palomar Mountain, where he was a Lions member and enjoyed owning and operating Oak Knoll Campground for 25 years.

Elmer entered the Marine Corps V12 commissioning program after high school in 1943. Upon graduating from University of Michigan, his military tours included post-war China and sea service aboard USS Manchester and USS Mount McKinley. He was wounded during the Korean War and ultimately retired as Lieutenant Colonel. He remained involved with the Marine Corps as a museum docent at Camp Pendleton.

After military service, Elmer was employed in San Diego by Cubic, General Dynamics and NASA as an aerospace engineer during the early Atlas programs, and eventually retired from federal service in Woodland Hills, Calif.

Burial with military honors was held on Wednesday, September 26 at 1100. He was laid to rest at the Valley Center public cemetery, next to his wife Wynola Jean who preceded him in 1987.