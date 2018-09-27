Salmon elected chairman of Association of California Healthcare Districts

FRHD trustee Howard Salmon is the chair of the board of the Association of California Healthcare Districts

FALLBROOK – The Association of California Healthcare Districts announced its 2018-19 leadership during the its 66th annual meeting in Pismo Beach, Sept. 13-14.

The Board of Directors elected Fallbrook Regional Health District Trustee Howard Salmon to serve as chair, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Trustee Linda Rubin to serve as vice chair, Tahoe Forest Health System CEO Harry Weis to serve as treasurer, Beach Cities Health District Trustee Dr. Michele Bholat as secretary and West Side Health Care District Executive Director Jerry Starr as member at-large.

Salmon's career in health care includes tenures as a hospital CEO, a health care executive and management consultant. Salmon received his master's degree in health care administration from the University of Minnesota. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is certified in that field. He and his wife Leslie moved to Fallbrook in 2011.

He was first elected chair of ACHD in September 2017.

At the same time as the election, ACHD honored Grossmont Healthcare District, which serves San Diego County's eastern region, with its District of the Year award for the program Seniors in Crisis, a collaborative effort focused on Alzheimer's care. It's estimated more than 64,000 San Diegans have Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia.

Recognizing the severity of the disease, Grossmont Healthcare District partnered with a local hospital, and city and county agencies to support subject matter experts in Alzheimer's treatment and care.