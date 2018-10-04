Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

D'vine Path kicks off new program

 
Last updated 10/8/2018 at 12:04pm

People dance to the song "I Heard it Through The Grapevine" in the vineyards of Batali Ranch at D'vine Path's gala event celebrating the launch of its nonprofit.

BONSALL – D'vine Path, a new vocational and life skills program which focuses on viticulture, agriculture, hospitality and the arts, launched its nonprofit with a gala event in the vineyards of Batali Ranch. The event began with a dance in the vineyard to the song "I Heard it Through The Grapevine" led by founder Lenila Batali.

A focal part of the event was participation by Fallbrook Union High School District Workability I, transition and metal shop students. Batali Ranch has collaborated for the last five years with Fallbrook High School Workability I students. The Workability I work r...



