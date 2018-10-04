Reuben sandwich is a true classic

FALLBROOK – The sandwich is the quintessential portable food, and one that has scores of incarnations. The modern concept of a sandwich that combines meats, cheeses and vegetables between slices of bread can be traced to 18th century Europe.

The sandwich is purportedly named after John Montagu, the Fourth Earl of Sandwich. Rumor has it that, around 1762, Montagu asked for meat to be served between slices of bread so that he could dine without interrupting his gambling game. Others soon ordered foods served "the same as Sandwich," and the name has stuck ever since.

Many people have argue...