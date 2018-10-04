Statistics show home fire death rate higher than in 1980

QUINCY, Mass. – According to the National Fire Protection Association, if someone has a reported home fire today, they are more likely to die than they were in 1980.

This startling fact is attributed to several factors, including the way homes are built and the contents in them.

“Open floor plans and a prevalence of modern synthetic furnishings make homes burn faster and the fires produce deadly smoke and gases within moments,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy, said.

According to Carli, residents can have as little as two to three minutes to escape a home fire today as compared to eight to 10 minutes years ago. These concerns prompted NFPA to create “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-13. It emphasizes three basic but critical messages: look for places fire can start, listen for the sound of the smoke alarm and learn two ways out of each room.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week messages point to the essentials of home fire safety,” Carli said. “Looking for potential fire hazards in the home, making sure your smoke alarms are working properly, and having a home escape plan that everyone has practiced – these actions can dramatically reduce the loss from home fires.”

Motivating the public to take these steps can prove challenging, Carli said, because people don’t think they could have a fire, despite the fact that home is the place they’re at greatest risk. Four out of five U.S. fire deaths occur in homes.

“Because we have reduced the overall number of fires, there is a general complacency and a lack of action around home fire preparedness and planning,” Carli said. “Our goal for Fire Prevention Week is to make sure people recognize that fire remains a very real risk, and that everyone needs to take action to protect themselves and their families.”

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-13, and this year’s theme, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” visit http://www.firepreventionweek.org.

Submitted by National Fire Protection Association.