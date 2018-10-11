Tri tip dinner offered before the football game

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Future Farmers of America is hosting a tri tip barbecue dinner before the Warrior home football games. Dinner will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. at the agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field.

The meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and drink for $10. The next home game is Friday, Oct. 12, when Fallbrook hosts Ramona High School. For more information, call the Ag department at (760) 723-6300, ext. 2508.

The fundraiser supports FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year. Next week is the last home football game of the season, and the Homecoming game, Oct. 19.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School Future Farmers of America.