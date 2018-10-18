Sycamore Ranch residents say Yes on EE

In four years, BHS has developed into a first-rate public high school. Students, teachers, staff, administrators, parents and community members have worked to make this happen. Our daughter is a 2018 Bonsall graduate and is a freshman at UCSD. BHS and their focus on project-based learning has helped prepare her for her next steps.

Sometimes students had to go back to the drawing board. Sometimes things didn’t go as planned, but persevering, dealing with setbacks, and not giving up was and is an integral part of the educational process.

When we moved into Sycamore Ranch in 1998 we were notified, verbally and in writing, that the adjacent property was dedicated for a future high school. The property for the proposed high school campus was purchased and has been set aside for that specific use since the 1960's.

The need for a high school to serve the area has been anticipated for decades. In 2012, I spoke with a woman’s political club in town about unification. I ran into one of their members afterwards. She told me that when her Mom would drive her to Bonsall Elementary along Gird Road, her Mom would point at the property and tell her this is where she would attend high school someday. It’s time for this property to serve its intended use!

I recently attended The Teacher of the Year celebration to support Val Latimer, BUSD’s teacher of the year candidate. It was an inspirational evening! One of the teachers spoke of schools as “living assets” in the community. I love this term! Schools are assets and great high schools need a dedicated space to call their own.

Think back to your own high school experience. Community members paid for that school so that you and your friends could attend. Even our Bonsall schoolhouse was built because community members voted and approved a bond in 1895. Building and maintaining public schools is a compact passed down from generation to generation. Now it's our turn to provide for future students.

Jennifer and Dwight Leung