Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lucette Moramarco 

FUESD serves fresh, California-sourced school meals

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/5/2018 at 1:05pm



FALLBROOK – Something delicious is being served up at schools in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. Since 2015, FUESD has been collaborating with the statewide California Thursdays program to serve healthy, freshly prepared meals featuring California-grown ingredients.

FUESD joined the Center for Ecoliteracy’s California Thursdays Network to source ingredients from California farmers, ranchers and producers.

To celebrate joining the California Thursdays Network, FUESD prepared locally pastured, roasted lemon herb chicken drumsticks from Pasturebird Poultry of Warner Sprin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/05/2018 19:56