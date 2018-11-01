FUESD serves fresh, California-sourced school meals

FALLBROOK – Something delicious is being served up at schools in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. Since 2015, FUESD has been collaborating with the statewide California Thursdays program to serve healthy, freshly prepared meals featuring California-grown ingredients.

FUESD joined the Center for Ecoliteracy’s California Thursdays Network to source ingredients from California farmers, ranchers and producers.

To celebrate joining the California Thursdays Network, FUESD prepared locally pastured, roasted lemon herb chicken drumsticks from Pasturebird Poultry of Warner Sprin...