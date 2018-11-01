All are invited to fire preparedness workshop, Wednesday, Nov. 7

FALLBROOK – Mission Resource Conservation District, Fallbrook Fire safe Council and the North County Fire Protection District invite all to attend a free fire preparedness workshop.

The “Ready Set Go, Wildfire Preparedness” workshop will be held Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 7-9 p.m., in the boardroom at the Fallbrook Public Utility District, located at 990 East Mission Road.

North County Fire Protection Districts’ fire marshal, Patricia Koch, will discuss fire preparedness topics: defensible space, hardening the home and evacuation planning and emphasizing that although “Fallbrook is not fireproof, people can help make it fire safe.”

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.