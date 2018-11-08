Fallbrook High: Sessions continue today with strong police presence

Late Tuesday, Nov. 13, a social media post began circulating that was perceived to be a threat of violence at Fallbrook High School planned for Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The photo in the threat was that of post on Snapchat featuring a handgun appearing to sit on the leg in the lap of a person with the accompanying text, "don't come to school tomorrow fallbrook high."

In response to the post, Fallbrook High School posted a statement on Facebook that read: "This is a message from Fallbrook High School Administration. This evening we received news on a threat to our school with a picture of a gun, posted on social media. We have enough information to pass on to law enforcement. They are responding and we expect a safe conclusion to this threat very soon. Our school will be in session tomorrow as usual. Thanks to everyone communicating information assisting this situation. See you all tomorrow."

The post was echoed that same evening by the Fallbrook High School Administration Facebook page.

"Please know the safety of your teenager is our paramount concern," the post read. "Law enforcement is actively investigating this matter. Thus far, law enforcement has not indicated this threat is credible. As a result, Fallbrook High will be in session tomorrow. While threats posted on social media have become a national concern, we do not take any for granted and will continue to work with law enforcement to provide you with additional details as necessary."

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the school posted another update on the situation.

"Police have spent the night investigating and have accessed SnapChat. They have also (addressed) the names on the Snapchat which turned out to have no credible involvement in this threat," the post read. "The Snapchat account was newly created yesterday and at this point has no credible source. We are having school today with a strong police presence on campus. We will stay vigilant and keep you posted on any new developments."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

