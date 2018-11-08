Fallbrook High students prepare for food pantry walk

Members of the Fallbrook High Associated Student Body get ready to put their energy into the 5K Walk/Run to Feed the Hungry to benefit the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

FALLBROOK – The annual November 5K Run/Walk to Feed the Hungry to benefit the Fallbrook Food Pantry is coming very soon and Fallbrook High students will certainly be present.

On Saturday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Fallbrook Food Pantry, members of the cross-country team, ASB, Fallbrook Wrestling Team and numerous other individuals and groups from Fallbrook will be walking or running.

The students would love to see a great turnout by the entire community in support of the Fallbrook Food Pantry. FHS is determined to make this the biggest turnout yet.

The students cannot wait to conquer the 5...