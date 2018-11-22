Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

A season of giving, a season of thanks

 
Last updated 11/22/2018 at 1:34pm



The Fallbrook Alumni Association wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to the generous merchants and community members who helped make our All-Alumni Picnic such a huge success. As part of the celebration, and to

help the association cover costs for the event, we offered an opportunity drawing.

As always, our community and our members stepped up to provide

beautiful and valuable donations. Fallbrook, the Friendly Village, can always be counted on to support the association and the many other non-profits who work to help make Fallbrook such a wonderful place to live!

We wish you all a very happy and healthy holiday season and we look forward to your continued participation and support as we work to make certain Fallbrook High School’s students have the resources to best take advantage of all our school and our community has to offer.

Thank you, Fallbrook!

Bill Hansen

Fallbrook Alumni Association

 
