Fallbrook Garden Club meeting to feature Sterman

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club's Dec. 11 general meeting will feature Nan Sterman, well-known author and television host of "A Growing Passion," which airs on KPBS.

Sterman's show celebrates all the ways that San Diego "grows" from farms and nurseries to backyards and schoolyards to native habitats and more. She is a water-wise gardener of edible plants and sustainable/ecological gardens, raised beds of vegetables and herbs, and rare fruits. Sterman combines age-old techniques with modern technologies, and she has worked toward this goal since the 1970s when she was involved in the first wave of the sustainability movement.

The meeting takes place at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, and begins with social time and refreshments at 12:30 p.m. A business meeting follows at 1 p.m. and the program featuring Sterman starts at 2 p.m. The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.