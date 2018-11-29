Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Rain expected in San Diego County

 
Last updated 12/5/2018 at 10:36am

SAN DIEGO - A low-pressure system sweeping into Southern California will bring rain throughout San Diego County on Wednesday and continue through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system is expected to bring rainfall to the northern reaches of the county this morning before spreading throughout the rest of the county this afternoon, according to the NWS.

NWS meteorologists say the storm will drop between 1 to 2 inches of rain in coastal areas through Friday morning, between 1 to 2 inches in the county mountains, between 1 and 1.5 inches in the western valleys and up to a half-inch in the county deserts.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in coastal areas Thursday and the showers are expected to end Friday morning, according to the NWS.

 
