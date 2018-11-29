Time to dispose of political signs

Bill O'Connor collected all these signs along Old Highway 395, 10 days after the election day. They ended up at Fallbrook Library to be collected by the county.

Fallbrook has a problem with unwanted signs. Usually residents complain about yard sale signs that are illegally placed on poles and then left up too long to boot (long after the sales took place).

With the recent elections on Nov. 6, the unwanted signs are now a different kind. Many residents are tired of the seeing campaign signs on roadsides all over town. Bill O'Connor said, "I walk along Old Highway 395, occasionally, and noticed political signs left over from the recent elections. Signs for John Cox, Duncan Hunter, Steven Bailey, Michelle Gomez, Dave Myers, Gary Kreep, Vicki Rothman,...