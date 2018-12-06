Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FHS celebrates opening of new bathrooms

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 1:49pm

Fallbrook High School Principal Dr. David Farkas presides over ribbon-cutting ceremonies celebrating the opening of new student bathrooms.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for students to celebrate the opening of remodeled student bathrooms.

FHS principal Dr. David Farkas gave a brief speech encouraging the students to enjoy the remodeled facilities. Dozens of appreciative students cheered before rushing in to check out the new lavatories.

The remodeling of bathrooms was part of the Measure AA bond passed in 2016 and is one of many projects slated to modernize the infrastructure of the high school.

