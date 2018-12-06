'Miss Bennet' features Christmas at Pemberley

The Bennet sisters, from left, Jane Bingley, played by Amara Young, Mary Bennet, played by Nadia Guevara, Lydia Wickham, played by McKenna Foote and Lady Elizabeth Darcy, played by Jessi Little, celebrate the season at Pemberley.

Alas, the sequel to Miss Austen's most celebrated work "Pride and Prejudice" is here. Written by two of Austen's biggest fans, playwrights and co-authors Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, one is not disappointed.

Just so you know, the English manor known as Pemberley is suitably furnished in the Regency era and installed at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad.

This Christmas season, Jane Austen fans are invited to join the festivities at Pemberley, Mr. Darcy's renowned home.

To further along the celebration, Lady Elizabeth Darcy is surprising her guests in an attempt toward modernit...