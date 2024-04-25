Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The big one is back! Circus Vargas rolls into Temecula

Last updated Apr 24, 2024 8:49pm0
Share
count

Circus Vargas performer Stevie performs as the circus returns to Temecula now until April 29. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Trapeze artists perform aerial stunts for guests attending the Circus Vargas show at the Promenade in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Circus Vargas performers entertain guests under the Big Top in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Circus Vargas performers entertain guests under the Big Top in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Circus Vargas performers entertain guests during a unicycle performance in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

A crossbow stunt wows the crowd during a Circus Vargas show in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

A Circus Vargas performer quickly spins on a rope high above the ring. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

A Circus Vargas performer entertains guests with a comedy bit chasing the spotlight during a show in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

A Circus Vargas performer plays the guitar before a juggling act.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 04/25/2024 11:00