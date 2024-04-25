The big one is back! Circus Vargas rolls into Temecula

count
Circus Vargas performer Stevie performs as the circus returns to Temecula now until April 29. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Trapeze artists perform aerial stunts for guests attending the Circus Vargas show at the Promenade in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Circus Vargas performers entertain guests under the Big Top in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Circus Vargas performers entertain guests under the Big Top in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Circus Vargas performers entertain guests during a unicycle performance in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
A crossbow stunt wows the crowd during a Circus Vargas show in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
A Circus Vargas performer quickly spins on a rope high above the ring. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
A Circus Vargas performer entertains guests with a comedy bit chasing the spotlight during a show in Temecula. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
A Circus Vargas performer plays the guitar before a juggling act.
