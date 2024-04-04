Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Award winners named for 2024 Annual Signature Watermedia International Exhibition

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center's 15th annual Signature American Watercolor International Exhibition & Sale runs through April 14 in tThe Janice Griffiths Gallery.

The center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays, 12-3 p.m. Admission is free daily for children and the military, $10 per person Wednesdays – Sundays for other community members and there is no admission fee on Tuesdays

Docent tours are available by appointment. The exhibition and sale runs through April 14 at Fallbrook Art Center in The Janice Griffiths Gallery. The gift store is newly expanded with more artful gifts available.

Award winners include Best of Show:

Tom Herbert "Going North"

First place: Jerry Smith "Spring Convergence"

Second place: Stephen Zhang "Taking It All In"

Third Place: Dean Mitchell "St. Augustine Shadows"

The awards in the show totaled $7,000; the judges were Keiko Tanabe and Charles Henry Rouse. For more information, visit https://fallbrookartcenter.org/catalog.php?CatalogID=18.

