Don't get cheated or scammed while shopping online

Shoppers are advised to use just one credit card for all online purchases to avoid exposing other cards.

The online holiday shopping season is well underway. Residents are urged to shop carefully and be certain that the websites are real and secure.

Fraud investigators with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and San Diego County Sheriff's Department recommend shoppers use one credit card for all online purchases to avoid exposing other cards.

Do not click on links from unsolicited emails. Go to the website instead. Make sure the website is legitimate and secure. Check for the lock icon in the address bar, and make sure the address begins with https.

