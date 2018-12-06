Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Yvette Urrea Moe
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Don't get cheated or scammed while shopping online

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2018 at 11:29am

Shoppers are advised to use just one credit card for all online purchases to avoid exposing other cards.

The online holiday shopping season is well underway. Residents are urged to shop carefully and be certain that the websites are real and secure.

Fraud investigators with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and San Diego County Sheriff's Department recommend shoppers use one credit card for all online purchases to avoid exposing other cards.

Do not click on links from unsolicited emails. Go to the website instead. Make sure the website is legitimate and secure. Check for the lock icon in the address bar, and make sure the address begins with https.

Make sure the browser, anti-...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/06/2018 17:30