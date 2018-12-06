Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

FUHSD superintendent Pedroza gets termination without cause

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 3:51pm



There will be a major overhaul of the board of directors of the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees next week as a result of the Nov. 6 general election, which saw three challengers top three incumbents for the open seats on the board.

Voted off the board were president James O'Donnell, Richard Goodlake and Sherry Ludwig. Voted on the board were Diane Summers (who received the most votes), Lita Tabish and Elana Sterling. The election winners will join vice president Sharon Koehler (term: 2016-2020) and Lee De Meo (term: 2016-2020) as members of the board when they are swo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
