Roger's Gardens, a magical Christmas to behold

If you are into plants and beauty and would enjoy a wonderful holiday botanical outing, Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar is a must do this time of year.

This garden center has been voted as one of America's most beautiful nurseries, and I concur for I have been in hundreds of nurseries both in the states and the continent in my lifetime.

A cheerful outing up to Corona del Mar, near Newport Beach is a garden lover's voyage at any time of year, but during the Christmas season, it is one of my favorite things to do to get into the holiday spirit.

The nursery is located on five acres of prime real estate and has been in existence for the past 50 years in Corona del Mar. Load up the station wagon or SUV, kids and granny and get ready for a plant lovers' seasonal adventure.

The nursery is famous for plants, (big and small), outdoor furnishings, a floral department, library, lectures, decorations, workshops and the latest and greatest of new and old plants from around the world.

Make sure you take time in meandering around the various room settings, galleries and outdoor landscaped vignettes. The garden always seems to be in flux and changes for the various seasons throughout the year. One always sees something new when visiting and, for me, it's a resource of new ideas, garden themes and unique plant collecting.

The gardens are staffed with very knowledgeable and helpful associates who have a wide spectrum of the plant background know-how. Their in-house design team's work reminds me of movie studio set dressing, for they use unique props from around the world in decorating the various galleries throughout the nursery. So don't rush it, for around every corner you will be amazed by this one of a kind experience.

Perhaps you are looking for beautiful Christmas tree ornaments; at Roger's, they feature Christopher Radko designs with varied themes.

If you're just walking around with your notepad and camera, there are jewels around every corner to enjoy and behold. It might also be a spot for a photo option for next year's Christmas card with the family.

I like to time my arrival at the gardens so that I can enjoy a yummy lunch in their new Farmhouse restaurant on site. The menu features farm to table dining and is nestled amongst this incredible world-renowned beautiful nursery. There is also an outdoor bar to enjoy hot chocolate and concocted coffee mixtures of the season.

At Christmas, there is a small model outdoor train set completely landscaped in a miniature style that the kids will enjoy as it captures their vivid imagination of Toyland.

This could be one of your holiday field trips, so linger a bit after sunset to enjoy the luminary twinkle of the light landscapes, and you'll be dazzled with a nighttime experience.

Roger's Gardens is located at Joaquin Road in Corona del Mar and is about 90 minutes north of Fallbrook pending road conditions and if you have a tail-wind. This December field trip will definitely get you into the seasonal spirit, so enjoy and take snaps to share with friends and others.

On my return home to Fallbrook, I like to take Old Highway 101 and drive through the coastal communities going south, so don't rush it. Years ago this coastal highway was one of the main north-south roads coming from Los Angeles to San Diego and was a travel adventure with fond memories in Dad's 1948 green Packard. Maybe that's how I started my green journey in life, with an appreciation of the plant kingdom, that I have traveled to this day.

A new feature in the Village News will be my monthly (maybe more) column called "Our Garden Gate." This informative column will take you on an organic gardening journey both in your landscape and out and about in the Southland.

The column will feature a variety of seasonal gardening chores, from planting an organic Hugelkultur veggie garden to understanding a bit more about the green world that we need to take better care of. I look forward to sharing my lifetime travels in the wonderful world of plants and flowers.

"May you live and respect the wonders of nature that surround us daily."

Roger Boddaert, Maker of Natural Gardens and The Tree Man of Fallbrook, can be reached for horticultural consultations at (760) 728-4297.