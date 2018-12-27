Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Democratic Club to host January meeting, elections

 
Last updated 12/27/2018 at 7:43pm



FALBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

The club’s annual elections will take place at this meeting. Voters must be a member in good standing. As such, 2019 dues can be paid in advance at http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org or at the door.

Additionally, there will be a panel discussion regarding Trustee Area District Elections for 2020. The Fallbrook Elementary School District, the Fallbrook High School District and the Fallbrook Health District are all transitioning from at-large trustee elections to area district elections for 2020. Demographers are working with these Fallbrook boards to create new area maps.

The community is invited to be involved in this process.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome.

Submitted by Fallbrook Democratic Club.

 
